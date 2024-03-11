Top Stories
Here's Why Leonardo DiCaprio Skipped Oscars 2024, Despite Best Picture Nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio was noticeably absent from the 2024 Oscars on Sunday (March 10), and now the reason why he skipped has been revealed.

The 49-year-old actor was snubbed and not nominated this year for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon, however, the film did receive 10 nominations, including Best Picture.

It is tradition for the lead actors in nominated films to attend the ceremony.

A source explained to E! News that Leonardo was forced to skip as he was filming his new Paul Thomas Anderson the same day. Leo has been filming for weeks, and we do have some photos of him on the set of his movie.

We do not know too much about the movie just yet, but it will reportedly be set in modern time. It was described as secretive and expensive when Leo signed on in early 2024. An estimated budget for the movie is around $100 million.

Leonardo won his first Oscar back in 2016.
