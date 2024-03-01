Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Teyana Taylor & Regina Hall on Set of New Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio is spending a full day on set of his new movie.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor chatted with director Paul Thomas Anderson as they prepared to film scenes for their upcoming mystery project on Thursday (February 29) in San Juan Bautista, Calif.

Also joining Leo on set were his two co-stars Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor.

Later in the night, Leo and Teyana, 33, were seen sharing a hug after they wrapped filming for the day.

Keep reading to find out more…Last week, Leo and Teyana were seen filming an intense robbery scene in Sacramento.

We do not know too much about the movie just yet, but it will reportedly be set in modern time. It was described as secretive and expensive when Leo signed on in early 2024. An estimated budget for the movie is around $100 million.

Sean Penn will also star in the movie.

