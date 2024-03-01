Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 3:31 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Teyana Taylor & Regina Hall on Set of New Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio is spending a full day on set of his new movie.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor chatted with director Paul Thomas Anderson as they prepared to film scenes for their upcoming mystery project on Thursday (February 29) in San Juan Bautista, Calif.

Also joining Leo on set were his two co-stars Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor.

Later in the night, Leo and Teyana, 33, were seen sharing a hug after they wrapped filming for the day.

Keep reading to find out more…Last week, Leo and Teyana were seen filming an intense robbery scene in Sacramento.

We do not know too much about the movie just yet, but it will reportedly be set in modern time. It was described as secretive and expensive when Leo signed on in early 2024. An estimated budget for the movie is around $100 million.

Sean Penn will also star in the movie.

If you missed it, Leo was recently spotted on a rare outing with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Thomas Anderson, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor