'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Trailer Teases Ellen Pompeo's Return & Introduces New Characters

ABC has released an official trailer for the 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy ahead of the premiere in a couple weeks.

The new trailer teases Ellen Pompeo‘s return to the show for a four-episode arc, as well as the introduction of Natalie Norales‘ new character Dr. Monica Beltran.

The trailer was also filled with plenty of drama with Scott Speedman‘s Dr. Nick Marsh threatening to fire one of the interns and Kim Raver‘s Dr. Teddy Altman collapsing in surgery.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 will debut on ABC on March 14 at 9pm ET.

