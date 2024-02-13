Top Stories
Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Sheer Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere

Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Sheer Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 2:21 am

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Cast Shakeup: Two Actors Not Returning, But 17 Stars Will Be (Plus Two New Additions!)

Continue Here »

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Cast Shakeup: Two Actors Not Returning, But 17 Stars Will Be (Plus Two New Additions!)

There have been some recent shakeups in the cast of Grey’s Anatomy ahead of the season 20 premiere, including news about former cast members coming back and beloved stars not returning.

This is the first full season without Ellen Pompeo in the title role, but thankfully several major stars are coming back.

A recent report revealed that six series regulars have signed on to return for the upcoming 20th season, including two actors who have been with the show since day one.

The first promo trailer for the season was just unveiled and it revealed who else will be back on the show.

Season 20 is set to premiere on March 14, 2024 and ABC has announced all of the premiere dates for the upcoming TV season.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is and isn’t returning for Grey’s Anatomy season 20…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, Getty
Posted to: Adelaide Kane, Alex Landi, Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, Chris Carmack, EG, Ellen Pompeo, Extended, Greys Anatomy, Harry Shum Jr., Jake Borelli, James Pickens, Jr, Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Scott Speedman, Slideshow