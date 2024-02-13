Top Stories
Tue, 13 February 2024 at 2:15 am

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Rare Public Appearance Together at NYFW Show

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Rare Public Appearance Together at NYFW Show

We don’t see Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige out in public together too often, but they just posed for photos as a couple at a New York Fashion Week show!

The 49-year-old American Idol host was joined by Aubrey, 27, while attending the Naeem Khan fashion show on Monday (February 12) in New York City.

Ryan and Aubrey were in matching outfits while posing together outside of the show.

The couple has been together since 2021. If you don’t know, Aubrey is a model, signed with Genetics Model Management. She did her first modeling campaign with a big brand a few years back for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Is Ryan ever going to get married? See what he recently had to say about one day tying the knot and having kids.

