Is Ryan Seacrest Married? His Thoughts on Marriage & Future Kids Revealed!

Ryan Seacrest‘s dating life has been subject to some rumors over the years and you might be wondering if he’s single, has a girlfriend, or if he’s married.

The 49-year-old New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host has been dating Aubrey Paige Petcosky since 2021. If you don’t know, Aubrey is a model, signed with Genetics Model Management. She did her first modeling campaign with a big brand a few years back for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

She also considers herself a screenwriter, and shared a photo of her work in March of 2022. Ryan and Aubrey made their red carpet debut in June of 2022. You can see pictures of Aubrey and Ryan in the photo gallery of this post!

Before Ryan left Live!, he was pressed about if he wants to get married and have kids one day.

Guest host Lisa Rinna had lots of questions for Ryan about his personal life, to which he responded, “I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment. I don’t think about anything else. Why push it?”

Lisa then asked if Ryan wants to have kids one day.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great,” Ryan answered. “I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter.”

Ryan added, “My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so there’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”

