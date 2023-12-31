Yvonne Strahovski & Tim Loden Welcome Baby No. 3!

Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden are parents once again!

The 41-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale star confirmed the happy news on Saturday (December 30) on social media.

“Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help ♥️,” she wrote.

“Such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much.”

They first announced they were expecting back in June.

The couple got married in 2017, also share two older sons: William, arrived in October 2018, and their second son, whose name has not been publicly shared, in December 2021.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out who else welcomed babies in 2023.