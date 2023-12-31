Lewis Capaldi Shares First Health Update After Announcing Touring Hiatus

Lewis Capaldi is sharing an update for fans.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter provided an update on his physical and mental health amid an ongoing hiatus from touring.

“As most of you will know, I’m currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it’s been going great!” he wrote in his first big update since June.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ve been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with Tourette’s and anxiety issues. I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since,” he went on to say.

He also shared he’s releasing an extended version of his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which was documented in the Netflix movie How I’m Feeling Now.

“This album was a scary one for me — if you saw the film I made on Netflix you probably know this already. But I was absolutely terrified of disappointing you all, afraid of not living up to expectations and in all honestly scared that the whole thing would be a complete flop,” he said, adding that “after some back-and-forth about whether it was the right thing to do.”

“For now I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some new music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life. I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100% before getting back out there properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!”

