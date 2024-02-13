Top Stories
Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Sheer Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere

Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Sheer Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 1:45 am

Katy Perry Confirms She's Leaving 'American Idol' After Season 22

Katy Perry Confirms She's Leaving 'American Idol' After Season 22

Katy Perry is leaving American Idol.

The 39-year-old singer has been a judge on the competition show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie since 2018.

Ahead of American Idol‘s 22nd season, Katy revealed that it will be her final run with the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (February 12), Katy broke the news to a stunned audience.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” she told the host. “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

The “Teenage Dream” artist continued, “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

As for her fellow judge’s thoughts on her decision to exit the show, Katy quipped, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!”

Find out everything there is to know about American Idol‘s judges and guest mentors for season 22!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Katy Perry arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and watch the clip of her interview here…
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol01
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol02
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol03
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol04
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol05
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol06
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol07
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol08
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol09
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol10
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol11
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol12
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol13
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol14
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol15
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol16
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol17
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol18
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol19
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol20
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol21
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol22
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol23
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol24
katy perry jimmy kimmel leaving american idol25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: American Idol, Katy Perry, Television