Katy Perry Confirms She's Leaving 'American Idol' After Season 22

Katy Perry is leaving American Idol.

The 39-year-old singer has been a judge on the competition show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie since 2018.

Ahead of American Idol‘s 22nd season, Katy revealed that it will be her final run with the show.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (February 12), Katy broke the news to a stunned audience.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” she told the host. “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

The “Teenage Dream” artist continued, “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

As for her fellow judge’s thoughts on her decision to exit the show, Katy quipped, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!”

