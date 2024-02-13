'Station 19' Stars, Including Real-Life Couple Jaina Lee Ortiz & Jay Hayden, Celebrate 100 Episodes of ABC Series!

The cast of Station 19 is celebrating 100 episodes!

The stars of the beloved ABC series, including real-life couple Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden, came together on Monday (February 12) to celebrate their 100th episode with a fire truck cake.

Also in attendance were co-stars Jason George, Merle Dandridge, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, and more.

Station 19 is currently filming the 100th episode, which is expected to air in April. The seventh and final season of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series will premiere on March 14. The trailer promises it will be the “hottest” season yet.

Jaina recently confirmed her relationship with Jay and explained why they kept it under wraps until earlier this year.

ARE YOU SAD that Station 19 is coming to an end?