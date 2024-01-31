'Station 19' Final Season Trailer Debuts Online, ABC Promises It'll Be the 'Hottest' Season Yet - Watch Now

ABC is promising that they saved the hottest season for last with Station 19.

The show’s final season finally has a teaser trailer from the network, and we have it here for you to see. The series was delayed for months due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

If you don’t know, we learned in December 2023 that Station 19 would be coming to an end after 7 seasons. Fans were devastated to learn that the series was going to end, and a new report shed light as to why ABC might have made this decision.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George lead the ensemble cast of Station 19. In the teaser, Jaina‘s character is made captain.

The final season debuts on March 14 on ABC.

Watch the trailer for the final season of Station 19 below…