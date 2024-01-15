New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

A new report is sharing some insight into why fan-favorite shows are ending after seven seasons.

Over the last few months, it has been announced that ABC shows Station 19 and The Good Doctor along with CBS shows Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., and Seal Team will all be ending after their upcoming seasons.

All of these shows first premiered during the 2017-2018 season and will end their runs after seven seasons.

Many have been upset and confused as to why these shows are ending, since they had strong fan-followings and usually get decent viewership numbers.

A new report is now looking into why these shows are ending after seven seasons.

“A lot of it comes down to budgets for most series,” a source shared with Deadline. When shows start getting more seasons, networks have to pay “full freight” the cost of production. That means that shows in their sixth seasons and beyond are more expensive for networks to license and continue filming.

Additionally, series regular actors’ contracts are for six years, which are often extended to seven years in a salary negotiation after season two or four, so many shows are faced with having to make new cast deals after season seven with actors expecting major salary increases.

According to sources, ABC’s decision to cancel The Good Doctor came down to the network wanting to save money in a push for economical schedule balancing scripted fare with reality shows, including The Bachelor franchise and Dancing with the Stars, and live sports.

In terms of Station 19, insiders claim that ABC believes that show has run its course and decided that it was time for it to end.

As production costs continue to rise and rating continue to decline, it will become a lot harder for broadcast shows to last for six-seven seasons unless they are very efficiently produced procedural franchises, for example, the Law & Order and Chicago franchises.

