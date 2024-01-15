Jennie's 5 Biggest Solo Songs & Features, Ranked!

It’s Jennie‘s birthday week!

The BLACKPINK member and solo superstar turns 28 on Tuesday (January 16).

In celebration of her big day, we’re taking a look back at her select solo releases and features that she’s recorded outside of her work as a member of one of the biggest K-pop groups of all time.

As we all know, she’s incredibly talented in her own right, and with the recent news of her creating her own record label, we can’t wait what she has in store for us in 2024 and beyond.

Click through to see which of Jennie’s solo works are her biggest, ranked…