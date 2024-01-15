Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift is sending her love to Ebon Moss-Bachrach after his big win!

On Sunday night (January 14), the 46-year-old actor won the award Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Bear at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

In his acceptance speech, Ebon gave a special shout-out to Taylor, 34, and Olivia Colman.

“I’ve gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift,” Ebon said.

After she was mentioned in Ebon‘s acceptance speech, Taylor took to Twitter to react.

“Congratulations!! 🫶🤭🙏” Taylor tweeted in response to Rolling Stone‘s post about Ebon‘s acceptance speech.

If you haven’t seen season two of The Bear yet, Ebon‘s character Richie was trying to score tickets to Taylor‘s concert for his daughter and ex-wife, and he did get the tickets! Then, he had a scene where he belted out “Love Story” on his drive home.

You can check out the full list of winners at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards here!