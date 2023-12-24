BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces She's Launching a Record Label for Solo Career

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making a huge announcement.

The 27-year-old South Korean girl group member and The Idol actress confirmed that she’s launching a new label called OA (ODD ATELIER) on Sunday (December 24).

The “Solo” singer shared her new company’s logo and several photos to Instagram, along with a message about the launch.

“Hi, this is Jennie,” she began.

“This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received. I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

At the same time, all four BLACKPINK members recently renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities.

Therefore, her group activities will be managed by YG Entertainment, while her solo activities will be managed by OA.

In addition, she shared a lovely “눈 (Snow) / Snowman” cover right in time for Christmas, which you can watch inside.

