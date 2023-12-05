BLACKPINK Renews Group Contract With YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is sticking with YG Entertainment!

After months of negotiations, the entertainment agency confirmed that the K-pop group reached an agreement on Wednesday (December 6).

The company issued a statement confirming the news.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” they said.

Their previous contracts expired in August, following their 2016 debut.

Notably, although the troupe renewed their contract for group activities, individual contracts for each member have yet to be finalized.

