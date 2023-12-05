Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 8:07 pm

BLACKPINK Renews Group Contract With YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK Renews Group Contract With YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is sticking with YG Entertainment!

After months of negotiations, the entertainment agency confirmed that the K-pop group reached an agreement on Wednesday (December 6).

The company issued a statement confirming the news.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” they said.

Their previous contracts expired in August, following their 2016 debut.

Notably, although the troupe renewed their contract for group activities, individual contracts for each member have yet to be finalized.

Find out which K-pop groups have sadly disbanded in 2023.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blackpink, K-Pop

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images