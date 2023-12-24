Hallmark Channel Star Paul Campbell Shares the Joke He Couldn't Make in Christmas Movie!

Paul Campbell is revealing a joke that didn’t make the cut.

The 44-year-old actor and co-writer of the 2022 Hallmark Channel hit Three Wise Men and a Baby, which also starred Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes, spoke about the network in an interview with Vulture.

At one point, he discussed his character taking anxiety medication on camera.

“To see him actually take the pills means you have to acknowledge that his disorder is a real thing .If he doesn’t take the pills, you can kind of go, ‘I don’t know. He’s got some stuff going on.’ Hallmark said, ‘Yeah, absolutely. We’d like to see that. That’s a big part of his journey.’ I don’t know if three or four years ago that would’ve made it into the edit,” he said of the network.

“That said, there are still some restrictions. I can’t write ‘sucks.’ I can write ‘jerk,’ which is pretty fun and opens some doors.”

He added that he either uses “stinks” or goes “older” with his word choices like “rats” or “jeepers.”

“I wrote a joke about marrying a cat in a recent script,” he revealed. “There was a joke where my character went, ‘Marriage is different for everybody. Love is different. I love my cat, but I wouldn’t marry my cat.’ And then another character goes, ‘Yeah, because of the legal red tape.’”

“Hallmark told me, ‘We can’t tell a joke about the only reason he’s not marrying his cat is because legally he can’t marry his cat.’ They walked that one back. That was a good joke, though.”

He also explained why he joined the network in the first place.