Aly & AJ's Aly Michalka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Stephen Ringer!

Aly & AJ‘s Aly Michalka is pregnant with her first child!

This will be the first child for the 34-year-old entertainer and her husband, filmmaker Stephen Ringer. The pair got married in 2015.

“It’s been a really easy pregnancy, which I feel really lucky and blessed to have experienced,” she told People, adding she’s due in May.

“It’s been really smooth sailing so far, and I was lucky I didn’t get any nausea at the beginning. I’ve just been just trekking away as usual/ I have to drink a lot more water and eat a lot more protein than I’ve had to in the past, which has been a struggle for me. But I’m trying to do it daily and be on top of it,” she continued about how things have been for her.

Aly (and her sister AJ) have made two red carpet appearances this month and we included the photos in the gallery of this post.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news!