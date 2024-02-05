'American Idol' 2024 - 3 Judges Confirmed for Season 22, 1 'Idol' Alum Announced as Guest Mentor!

American Idol is coming back this month!

The fan-favorite reality TV singing competition series will be back on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET, and the three judges have been officially announced, via ABC.

In addition, a mentor has been named – and it’s a big music star from American Idol!

Auditions kicked off last August with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, which discovered last year’s winner, Iam Tongi.

Find out who is set to star on American Idol in 2024…