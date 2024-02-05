Usher Strips Down for Shirtless Skims Photo Shoot to Kick Off Super Bowl Week!

Usher is kicking off Super Bowl week with a big collab: a Skims campaign!

“When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was so humbled. [Kim Kardashian]’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense. Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, COMING HOME,” Usher said in a statement. “With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential. SKIMS is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.”

Keep reading to watch the video…

Usher‘s new album is being released on February 8, and he’ll be performing in the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 11).

Skims also released a campaign video that you can watch below, plus you can see his campaign images in the gallery of this post.

Head to Skims to buy!

