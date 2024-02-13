Selena Gomez Shares New PDA-Filled Pics With Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is getting cozy with her new boyfriend Benny Blanco!

The 31-year-old “Single Soon” songstress and the 35-year-old music producer have been publicly dating since December 2023.

Since then they’ve shown their love for each other in public and on social media!

On Monday (February 12), Selena took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled photo dump of her and Benny!

She captioned the set of photos, “My bes fwend.”

The first pic shows Selena hugging Benny from behind as he cooks something in the kitchen. Two more snapshots show the couple in a loving embrace.

One more photo looks to have been taken after the 2024 Golden Globes last month, as a statuette and The Bear actor Matty Matheson can be seen behind Selena and Benny.

“Das my bes fwen,” Benny wrote in the comments section.

