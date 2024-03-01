Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her &amp; Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer &amp; His Brothers on Tour in Australia

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson &amp; 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 4:00 pm

Jamie Dornan Reveals Eddie Redmayne's Email Was Hacked & A Hollywood Legend Fell for the Scam

Jamie Dornan Reveals Eddie Redmayne's Email Was Hacked & A Hollywood Legend Fell for the Scam

Jamie Dornan is sharing the story behind what happened when Eddie Redmayne‘s email got hacked.

The award-winning actors have been friends for years and grew up in Hollywood together alongside some other famous actors.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jamie talked about Eddie‘s email getting hacked and a Hollywood legend falling for the scam.

Eddie [Redmayne] got scammed on his email. We all got emails saying, like, ‘Guys, I’m up against it here. I need some cash,’” Jamie said.

Keep reading to find out more…

Warren Beatty photo

Warren Beatty fell for the scam…

Warren Beatty was like, ‘What can I do?’” Jamie said. He added, “I think I’m okay to tell this.”

Jamie continued, “It got sent to all of his contacts. I don’t think we were all on there together. I wasn’t like, ‘Yeah, Warren, you go, you go first, I’ll follow.’ We all just got individual emails saying, ‘Guys, I really need you to wire me some cash.’ Fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need.’ What a legend.”

The second season of Jamie‘s series The Tourist just premiered on Netflix.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Dornan, Warren Beatty