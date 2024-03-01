Jamie Dornan Reveals Eddie Redmayne's Email Was Hacked & A Hollywood Legend Fell for the Scam

Jamie Dornan is sharing the story behind what happened when Eddie Redmayne‘s email got hacked.

The award-winning actors have been friends for years and grew up in Hollywood together alongside some other famous actors.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jamie talked about Eddie‘s email getting hacked and a Hollywood legend falling for the scam.

“Eddie [Redmayne] got scammed on his email. We all got emails saying, like, ‘Guys, I’m up against it here. I need some cash,’” Jamie said.

Warren Beatty fell for the scam…

“Warren Beatty was like, ‘What can I do?’” Jamie said. He added, “I think I’m okay to tell this.”

Jamie continued, “It got sent to all of his contacts. I don’t think we were all on there together. I wasn’t like, ‘Yeah, Warren, you go, you go first, I’ll follow.’ We all just got individual emails saying, ‘Guys, I really need you to wire me some cash.’ Fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need.’ What a legend.”

The second season of Jamie‘s series The Tourist just premiered on Netflix.