Top Stories
Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off: Insider Reveals Real Reason Why She Left (&amp; It Reportedly Has Nothing to Do with Dressing Rooms)

Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off: Insider Reveals Real Reason Why She Left (& It Reportedly Has Nothing to Do with Dressing Rooms)

'Joker 2' Budget, Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Lady Gaga Salaries Revealed!

'Joker 2' Budget, Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Salaries Revealed!

Mark Ruffalo Reveals Which Director Allegedly Wouldn't Work With Him, Plus the Reason Why

Mark Ruffalo Reveals Which Director Allegedly Wouldn't Work With Him, Plus the Reason Why

Natalie Portman Makes Brief Comment on Speculation About Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman Makes Brief Comment on Speculation About Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Wed, 21 February 2024 at 4:22 pm

'The Tourist' Season 2 - 5 Stars Returning, 5 Are Joining the Cast!

Continue Here »

'The Tourist' Season 2 - 5 Stars Returning, 5 Are Joining the Cast!

The Tourist is back!

Season 2 of the hit Netflix drama series premieres on Thursday, February 29.

In Season 2, Elliot and his now-girlfriend Helen travel to Ireland in search of answers about Elliot’s identity, but instead, they’re forced to face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.

Netflix has also revealed the cast of the second season, as well as the season trailer!

Click through to find out who’s back, and watch the trailer…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix, Getty
Posted to: Conor MacNeill, Danielle Macdonald, Diarmaid Murtagh, Francis Magee, Greg Larsen, Jamie Dornan, Mark McKenna, Nessa Matthews, Olwen Fouéré, Victoria Haralabidou