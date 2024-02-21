'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Audible Series 'Slayers' Cancelled After One Season

Audible‘s Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is not moving forward with a second season.

The podcast series co-author Christopher Golden confirmed the news on Wednesday (February 21).

“Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of SLAYERS: A BUFFYVERSE STORY. To my knowledge, they have provided no explanation,” he wrote on social media.

The Walt Disney Company owns 20th Century Studios, which holds the license to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Working with this cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK — and seeing the joy in the fan community —has been one of the happiest experiences of my career. I’m sorry we won’t be able to continue on, but I’m so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you,” he continued.

Amber Benson, who played Tara in the original series and the audiobook and co-wrote/co-directed the project, added via Instagram: “I think Chris speaks for everyone involved — we wish we could have made more! But grateful for what we were able to accomplish with Season One. We worked with the best cast and crew — and felt so loved and supported by @audible & @audible_uk, and the incredible Buffy fans!”

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set 20 years after the series finale with several of the original series’ cast members reprising their roles, including James Marsters (Spike), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Anthony Head (Giles), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Amber Benson (Tara), James Charles Leary (Clem) and Danny Strong (Jonathan).

