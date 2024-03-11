Get to Know The Way Home's Spencer Macpherson with These 10 Fun Facts!

It’s time to get to know Spencer Macpherson, Hallmark Channel’s new star!

The 26-year-old actor was introduced to Hallmark fans in season two of The Way Home in the role of Adult Jacob Landry. Spencer made his Adult Jacob debut on the February 25 episode of the show in a moment that fans had been eagerly anticipating.

We got the chance to catch up with Spencer and get to know him a little better. His other works include The CW’s Reign and Paramount+’s School Spirits, among many other credits.

See Spencer‘s 10 Fun Facts below…

One thing about me is I love a game. Video games, board games, card games, billiards. I find on a long shoot it’s a great way to kill some time playing a mental game like password or 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon. I worked at a metal fabrication factory operating the laser cutter. I have matching tattoos with 4 separate people. When I was a kid I wanted to be a visual artist when I grew up. I have a deep passion for a genre of music I call “divorced dad rock”

Head inside to read the rest of the fun facts…