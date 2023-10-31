Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (&amp; It's Very Soon!)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (& It's Very Soon!)

North West Opens Up in First-Ever Solo Magazine Feature, Opens Up About Future Plans, Mom Kim Kardashian &amp; Dad Kanye West

North West Opens Up in First-Ever Solo Magazine Feature, Opens Up About Future Plans, Mom Kim Kardashian & Dad Kanye West

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 3:29 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Spotted with Wife Jarah Mariano for First Time Since Wedding News!

Milo Ventimiglia Spotted with Wife Jarah Mariano for First Time Since Wedding News!

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano have been spotted out together for the first time since news broke that they got married!

The 46-year-old This Is Us actor and the 38-year-old model were spotted going for a walk with their dog on Tuesday morning (October 31) in Los Angeles.

Milo and Jarah were first linked last year and they secretly got married this year in a private ceremony with their closest friends and family present.

Fans are loving how Jarah‘s last name is the same as Milo‘s beloved Gilmore Girls character, Jess Mariano.

You may recognize Jarah from her stints in the 2008 and 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions. She’s also modeled for several other big brands like Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Browse through the gallery for more photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
milo ventimiglia wife jarah mariano sighting after marriage 001
milo ventimiglia wife jarah mariano sighting after marriage 002
milo ventimiglia wife jarah mariano sighting after marriage 003
milo ventimiglia wife jarah mariano sighting after marriage 004
milo ventimiglia wife jarah mariano sighting after marriage 005

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jarah Mariano, Milo Ventimiglia

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images