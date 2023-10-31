Milo Ventimiglia Spotted with Wife Jarah Mariano for First Time Since Wedding News!

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano have been spotted out together for the first time since news broke that they got married!

The 46-year-old This Is Us actor and the 38-year-old model were spotted going for a walk with their dog on Tuesday morning (October 31) in Los Angeles.

Milo and Jarah were first linked last year and they secretly got married this year in a private ceremony with their closest friends and family present.

Fans are loving how Jarah‘s last name is the same as Milo‘s beloved Gilmore Girls character, Jess Mariano.

You may recognize Jarah from her stints in the 2008 and 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions. She’s also modeled for several other big brands like Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch.

