Tue, 31 October 2023 at 3:22 pm
'The Voice' Fall 2023 - 1 Mega Mentor Announced!
The current season of The Voice is shaking things up!
The long-running singing reality TV competition series revealed the next celebrity mega-mentor, who will appear during Season 24 of the series.
Find out who is joining as Mega Mentor for Season 24…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC Posted to: Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, dan & shay, EG, evergreen, Extended, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, NBC, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Slideshow, The Voice, Wynonna Judd