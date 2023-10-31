Taylor Kinney Confirmed to Return to 'Chicago Fire,' Previous Absence Explained

Taylor Kinney is coming back to Chicago Fire!

The 42-year-old actor will be returning for Season 12 of the hit NBC series, Variety confirmed on Tuesday (October 31).

There was some question about whether Taylor would be returning after his abrupt exit from Season 11.

The actor, who plays Kelly Severide on the show, left midway through Season 11, resulting in script rewrites to explain why the character was missing.

It’s not yet known how many episodes he will appear in, but sources say his return will be toward the beginning of the season.

Taylor reported stepped away to deal with a personal matter back in January. He last appeared in the 14th episode of Season 11, which aired in February. Beginning in the March 1 episode, his character did not appear.

Although the writers’ room for the new season has begun, there is no premiere date amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

