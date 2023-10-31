Meg Ryan & David Duchovny Attend 'What Happens Later' Screening in NYC, Explain Why the Movie Might Not Be for Young People

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny received a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement for their movie What Happens Later, so they were able to attend the red carpet screening!

The co-stars stepped out for the New York special screening on Monday night (October 30) at Film at Lincoln Center’s Francesca Beale Theater in New York City.

Meg not only stars in the movie, she also directed it and co-wote it. Bleecker Street is releasing What Happens Later in theaters nationwide on Friday, November 3.

What Happens Later follows two ex lovers, Bill (Duchovny) and Willa (Ryan), who get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

During a Q&A session after the screening, the co-stars explained why the movie might not be for a younger audience.

“I got very interested in the idea that these are two people trying to make sense of a life not lived together and that for all this time, I always think of it as a kind of Hanging Chad. The unresolved thing was, ‘Why didn’t you love me enough?’ It’s this unanswered question for 20 years and now they have this one night, this magical night,” Meg said (via People). “That’s a mature issue. It’s not something I think 20-year-olds think about.”

“Though, I think they’d love the movie. Meg?” David added. Meg replied, “Okay, yes. It’s also for 20-year-olds.”

Watch the trailer for the movie now!