Al Pacino's Best Picture Moment at Oscars 2024 Explained By Source

Al Pacino‘s announcement of the Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars went viral for his unusual presenting style.

The 83-year-old actor arrived on stage to present and didn’t end up announcing all 10 nominees as per tradition.

He said, “Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture—and I have to go to the envelope for that.” He then said, “My eyes see Oppenheimer.”

The audience seemed a little confused and their clapping was delayed. Eventually, the Oscars music started playing and the Oppenheimer crew started hugging and making their way to the stage.

Now, an insider is revealing what happened in that moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to E! News, a source told them that his “presenting style was decided ahead of time as a creative direction.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel, however, ended up commenting on it too.

On Live!‘s post Oscars special, Jimmy said, “I guess he’s never watched an awards show before. It seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it’s supposed to go…down to the ‘And the Oscar goes to…’ But not Al Pacino! God bless him.”

If you didn’t see, Al recently had a baby and his huge child support payment was revealed.