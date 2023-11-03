Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2023 at 12:38 am

Al Pacino's Child Support Payments Decided By Judge, Will Pay Girlfriend Noor Alfallah a Huge Amount Every Month

Al Pacino has been in a custody dispute with girlfriend Noor Alfallah and now a judge has decided how much he will have to pay her every month.

The couple are parents to a four-month-old son named Roman, who was born back in June.

Al, 83, and Noor, 29, have been romantically linked since 2020 and they asked the judge enter a judgement about an agreement concerning child custody, child support, and legal fees.

So, how much will he be paying?

Keep reading to find out more…

Page Six reports that Al will be paying $30,000 a month in child support, plus a one-time payment of $110,000 that will be provided upfront.

Al is also required to pay $13,000 for a night nurse, a yearly $15,000 deposit for his son’s education, and he will pay medical bills that are not covered by insurance.

A recent report revealed that Al and Noor are still together, despite the custody battle.
