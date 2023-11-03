Al Pacino's Child Support Payments Decided By Judge, Will Pay Girlfriend Noor Alfallah a Huge Amount Every Month

Al Pacino has been in a custody dispute with girlfriend Noor Alfallah and now a judge has decided how much he will have to pay her every month.

The couple are parents to a four-month-old son named Roman, who was born back in June.

Al, 83, and Noor, 29, have been romantically linked since 2020 and they asked the judge enter a judgement about an agreement concerning child custody, child support, and legal fees.

So, how much will he be paying?

Page Six reports that Al will be paying $30,000 a month in child support, plus a one-time payment of $110,000 that will be provided upfront.

Al is also required to pay $13,000 for a night nurse, a yearly $15,000 deposit for his son’s education, and he will pay medical bills that are not covered by insurance.

A recent report revealed that Al and Noor are still together, despite the custody battle.