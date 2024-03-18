Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, & Bowen Yang Cast in 'The Cat in the Hat' Animated Movie

Bill Hader is been cast in a Dr. Seuss movie!

The 45-year-old Emmy-winning actor will be voicing the titular character in Warner Bros. upcoming animated adaption of The Cat in the Hat, which will be directed and written by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, Deadline reports.

Fellow stars voicing characters in the new movie include Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, and Paula Pell.

Keep reading to find out more…As of right now, The Cat in the Hat is scheduled to hit theaters on March 6, 2026 and will follow The Cat as he cheers on a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town.

“We are overjoyed to partner with our friends at Dr. Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of The Cat in the Hat, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation President Bill Damaschke shared in a statement. “With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving, agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers Alessandro and Erica at the helm, we look forward to sharing this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences everywhere in 2026!”

The Cat in the Hat was first published in 1957 and in 2003, Universal made live-action version starring Mike Myers in the lead role.

It was also recently announced that Bill will be starring in a new Disney-Pixar movie!