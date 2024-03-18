Chris Appleton's Hot New Boyfriend Revealed After Lukas Gage Divorce

Chris Appleton has a new man in his life!

The 40-year-old hair stylist has a new boyfriend following his divorce from actor Lukas Gage.

It was a whirlwind romance for the pair: Lukas, 28, and Chris, 40, officially revealed their relationship back in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut together a few weeks later. They confirmed they got married in April 2023 (in a wedding officiated by Kim Kardashian). Their breakup was confirmed in November 2023.

So, who is the new guy?

Chris is now dating art collector and Harvard grad Federico Castro Debernardi.

TMZ reports that the pair “hit it off after crossing paths through mutual friends about a month ago, and right now they’re keeping things laid-back and just seeing where it takes them.”

Chris and Federico were spotted at the Chateau Marmont on March 5 and were seen baring their hot bodies at the beach on March 17.

