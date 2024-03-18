Nicki Minaj Cancels New Orleans Concert Hours Before Showtime - Reason Why Revealed

Nicki Minaj suddenly canceled one of her concerts hours before she was scheduled to take the stage.

On Monday (March 19), the 41-year-old “Anaconda” rapper was set to perform in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center while on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Hours before showtime, the arena announced that Nicki was unfortunately forced to cancel the show.

Keep reading to find out more…“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” Smoothie King Center announced on Instagram. “As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve.”

The statement continued, “We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

In the days leading up to the New Orleans concert, Nicki has been tweeting that she hasn’t been feeling well, revealing that she has been experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.

“Barbz pls send me healing energy. woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don’t. You guys are just everything. I appreciate you. I love you so much,” Nicki tweeted on Saturday, March 16.

As of right now, Nicki has not announced the re-scheduled date for her New Orleans show. You can check out all of The Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates and stops here!