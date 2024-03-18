Richard Simmons Says He's 'Dying,' Adds Clarification to Explain What He Really Meant

Richard Simmons alarmed many of his fans when he tweeted that he is “dying,” but he has since clarified the comments to explain what he meant.

The 75-year-old fitness guru has been in hiding for the past 10 years and he rarely makes public comments anymore. A rep for the star shared a rare update on his life last summer for his 75th birthday.

Richard has an account on Twitter / X where he decided to share some motivational messages on Monday morning (March 18). Unfortunately, fans misconstrued the intent behind the tweets.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death,” Richard began his series of tweets.

Richard then added a bunch of tweets with tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Later on, Richard clarified his messages.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard,” he added.

A spokesperson also told THR, “I can confirm with 100 percent certainty that Richard is not dying. He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”

