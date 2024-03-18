Sydney Sweeney Shares Thoughts on How People Discuss Her Body

Sydney Sweeney is voicing her thoughts on the way her body is discussed by the general public and on social media.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star has been in the limelight quite a bit lately. Following the high-profile press tour for her rom-com Anyone But You in 2023, Sydney recently promoted her very first superhero film, Madame Web.

Now, she’s gearing up for the release of her new horror movie Immaculate.

In a recent interview, Sydney got candid about how her body is perceived and discussed by others.

“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction,” the actress told Variety. “I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself. People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over.”

