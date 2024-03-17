Sydney Sweeney Will Star in Another Marvel Movie After 'Madame Web' Under One Condition

Sydney Sweeney knows what will get her to star in another Marvel movie!

The 26-year-old actress recently featured in Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson. The film opened to abysmal reviews and made just over $15 million at the domestic box office its opening weekend.

In a new interview, Sydney revealed that she would take on another Marvel project under one condition.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a conversation with ComicBook.com, Sydney was asked if she would reprise her Madame Web role if her Euphoria co-star Zendaya were also involved in the film.

“Oh my God yeah, that’d be so cool,” she responded.

The possibility of the two stars teaming up in a future Marvel movie isn’t high, as Zendaya‘s MJ is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Sydney‘s Julia Cornwall belongs to Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

Of course, anything can happen when the multiverse is in play, but it’s more likely that Sydney and Zendaya will only share the screen in Euphoria‘s upcoming third season!

In case you missed it, Sydney Sweeney gave an update on Euphoria season 3!