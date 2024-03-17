Top Stories
Sun, 17 March 2024 at 7:30 pm

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix & More Arrive for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Reunion Filming

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix & More Arrive for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Reunion Filming

Lisa Vanderpump wears a colorful blazer while arriving at a studio to film the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion on Saturday (March 16) in Burbank, Calif.

The namesake of the show was one of several cast members who were seen getting out of their cars to head in for the long day of filming.

Also spotted making their arrivals were Ariana Madix, who took time off from starring in Chicago on Broadway, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies.

Later that night, Tom Sandoval was seen heading to his restaurant Schwartz and Sandy’s with new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson after filming concluded.

Ahead of the taping, reunion host Andy Cohen teased the upcoming final seven episodes of the season. Plus, the seating chart has been revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I can’t believe how good it was,” he said. “I know that y’all are maybe like, ‘Oh, you’re just hyping this stuff, whatever.’ It’s not my show, I’m not a producer on it, that’s why I didn’t know anything that happened. I just watched it as a viewer. It is so good. It takes… OFF, in a significant way.

“Kudos to the brilliant team, and what a finale,” he concluded. “And what a reunion it will be. I am so excited. Again, not my show, this is not a paid advertisement, nobody asked me to make this post. It’s real good!”

One of the things still to come in the final episodes of the season is the cast trip to San Francisco, where Tom Sandoval got into a fight!

The season 11 reunion seating chart reveals that exes Ariana and Tom Sandoval will be seated across from each other in the first chairs next to Andy and Lisa, Katie and Tom Schwartz are next, followed by Lala Kent and James Kennedy on one side, with Scheana and Brock on the other.

It was also revealed that James‘ girlfriend Ally Lewber and Tom Schwartz‘s friend Jo Wenberg will also be in attendance.

Check out the seating chart below and browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Vanderpump Rules cast arriving for the reunion taping…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ariana Madix, Bravo, Brock Davies, Katie Maloney, lisa vanderpump, Scheana Shay, Television, tom sandoval, vanderpump rules, Victoria Lee Robinson