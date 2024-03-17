Nicholas Galitzine Dishes on His Chemistry With Anne Hathaway During 'The Idea of You' Audition

Nicholas Galitzine is opening up about his chemistry with Anne Hathaway in their new movie The Idea of You!

The romance film is directed by Michael Showalter and based on the novel by Robinne Lee.

The Idea of You tells the story of a 40-year-old single mom who starts a romance with the 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band.

In a recent interview, Nicholas described his connection with Anne ahead of shooting the movie.

“The chemistry read was kind of transformative. As an actor you oftentimes go into those rooms with so much trepidation, and it was so open,” he told People. “And I kind of remember leaving the room going, ‘You know, if this doesn’t work out, I am really proud of the work that I did, even in this space.’ ”

During his audition, Nicholas said he had to “bring a song and convince Annie to dance with me.”

He explained, “That was very anxiety-producing because I am not a dancer, and it’s also hard, you know, you’re meeting someone for the first time and you don’t want it to be weird, but with those things you kind of have to go all in.”

In the end, Nicholas and Anne were the perfect match to play an onscreen couple.

“It was so open and I think it was really at that moment that we kind of knew that there was a connection — that there was a chemistry there and it was so much fun in that audition, which is rare to say,” he concluded.

If you missed it, Nicholas Galitzine addressed rumors that his character in The Idea of You is inspired by Harry Styles.