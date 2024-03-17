New Details Revealed From Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Night Out for Antoni Porowski's Birthday

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted out at a dinner party late last week and we now have more details!

The two stars went out to celebrate the model’s close friend Antoni Porowski‘s birthday, along with more friends which included his Queer Eye co-star Tan France.

During their night out, a source shared with People that Bradley was “in good form and smiling.”

They also added that the couple looked “cute” together at the dinner, which took place at Via Carota, a favorite spot of Bradley‘s.

The source noted that Antoni “did all the ordering for the table,” as they all shared appetizers and pastas.

The group reportedly “all seemed happy and were having fun.”

If you missed it, it was previously revealed that Bradley and Gigi showed off some PDA at the dinner, and were seen kissing in a video!

A few weeks ago, Gigi was seen hailing a taxi with Bradley after they went out for breakfast.