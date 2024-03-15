Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Flaunt PDA During Night Out With 'Queer Eye' Stars

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are showing off their love for one another in public with some sweet PDA!

The A-list couple stepped out for dinner in New York City on Thursday night (March 14), seemingly to celebrate Queer Eye star Anotoni Porowski‘s 40th birthday at Via Carota.

During the celebration, Gigi and Bradley were photographed sharing a kiss.

People obtained a photo of them cozying up at their table. In it, Gigi has her hand on Bradley‘s cheek while she leans in to him.

While this isn’t the first time that the couple has engaged in some PDA, it does seem to be their first kiss captured on camera!

If you forgot, the couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2023, and they’ve stepped out together quite a bit in recent weeks.

