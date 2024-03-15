Lucy Boynton Premieres 'The Greatest Hits' Movie at SXSW, Trailer Debuts Online!

Lucy Boynton debuted her new movie The Greatest Hits at SXSW this week and the official trailer is now available online!

The 30-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Justin H. Min and Austin Crute at the SXSW premiere on Thursday (March 14) at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Tex.

Writer and director Ned Benson was also in attendance, though star David Corenswet was absent as he’s currently filming Superman.

In The Greatest Hits, Harriet (Boynton) experiences a unique connection between art and reality. She discovers that specific songs have the power to transport her back in time, driving her to relive various special moments with her ex-boyfriend (Corenswet). Her time-traveling experiences begin to bleed into present day when meeting someone new (Min). Throughout her journey, Harriet explores the mesmerizing link between music and memory, facing her with difficult decisions of whether altering the past is a choice worth making.

The movie will be released in select theaters on April 5 and on Hulu on April 12. Watch the trailer below!

