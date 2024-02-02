Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Spend More Time Together After Confirming Relationship With PDA

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are back from their joint trip abroad, but they’re still spending time together.

In late January the model and actor caught a flight to London, England. While there, they seemingly confirmed their relationship after months of speculation with a sweet but subtle public display of affection.

They’ve since returned to New York City, where they were spotted stepping out again on Thursday (February 1).

E obtained photos of the duo on the streets of Midtown.

Gigi paired a leather jacket with wide-legged black jeans. She wore sunglasses, and a white t-shirt completed the outfit. Meanwhile, Bradley opted for light-wash jeans and a black jacket, which he paired with a red hoodie.

The duo first sparked romance rumors back in October. They haven’t made any official appearances together yet. However, Gigi did support Bradley and spend some time with his mom following the Golden Globes.

A report after their first PDA revealed the shared quality that helped them bond early in their relationship.