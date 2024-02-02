Demi Lovato's Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health Explained

Demi Lovato took the stage during The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 earlier this week, and her setlist has raised some questions that are now being answered.

More specifically, there were some conflicted thoughts about their 31-year-old singer’s decision to perform their hit single “Heart Attack.”

If you were unaware, the event was dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks. This led some to wonder if it was an insensitive decision to sing the song.

A representative for Demi explained the deeper meaning behind the decision.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the representative explained that Demi‘s song selection served a purpose.

“She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event,” they explained.

They continued, adding, “She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment.”

