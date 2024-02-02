'Where is Wendy Williams?' Documentary Trailer Sheds Light on Icon's Personal Struggles

A trailer for the new Lifetime documentary about Wendy Williams is shining light on some personal struggles that have gone on behind the scenes and played out in headlines.

The 59-year-old talk show host will open up about her relationship with fame and family and address her struggles with money and alcohol amongst other things in the two-part project Where is Wendy Williams?

Out Friday (February 2), the first trailer offers a hint at what is to come.

“From six years old, all I wanted was to be famous,” Wendy explains in the opening moments of the trailer. In a voiceover, another person said that she disappeared at “the peak of her career” after her talk show was cancelled.

The trailer features appearances from several family members and touches on Wendy being assigned a financial guardian in 2022.

On the topic of her finances, she said that she had “no money.” In another moment, she addressed claims that her money was being stolen.

“I love being famous, but family is everything,” she says in one of the final moments.

Wendy is acting as an executive producer on the project.

The two-part documentary premieres on Lifetime on February 24. The second part airs the following day.

Last year Wendy‘s son Kevin Hunter Jr. revealed some concerns he had about his mom’s health and her team.

