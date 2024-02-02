Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Producer Talks Insider Show Secrets, Including Taylor Swift & Beyonce Highlights

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

Darius Rucker Arrested & Faces Charges for Minor Drug Offense - Musician's Attorney Responds

Is Spencer Alive on 'General Hospital'? Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Schedule Might Reveal a Spoiler

Tiffany Haddish Reaches Plea Deal Following Suspected DUI, Her Lawyer Issues Statement

Tiffany Haddish accepted a plea deal and is moving forward after being arrested for a suspected DUI.

The 44-year-old actress and comedian was arrested after she was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills, Calif. She faced two misdemeanor charges and entered a not guilty plea in December.

However, Tiffany accepted a plea deal on Thursday (February 1). Now, her lawyer is issuing a statement.

According to Rolling Stone, the actress will be on probation for a year and must complete community service after pleading no contest to reckless driving. Other charges against her have been dropped.

Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed – and looks forward to this being behind her,” her lawyer Alex Spiro told the outlet.

In the aftermath of her arrest, Tiffany issued a statement promising that “this will never happen again.” She is still facing charges from a prior arrest under similar circumstances in January 2022.

