Tiffany Haddish Faces Multiple Misdemeanor Charges After 2nd DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish is facing charges after her DUI arrest in Los Angeles last month.

If you didn’t know, the 44-year-old actress was arrested on November 24 for her second DUI in just under two years.

She was reportedly asleep at the wheel on Beverly Drive when someone contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Now, there’s an update on the legal situation.

Tiffany will face two misdemeanor charges – driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC.

Her arraignment is scheduled for December 22, per Entertainment Tonight.

The Like a Boss star was also arrested and charged with a DUI in January 2022. At the time, cops found her “dozing in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.”

Tiffany broke her silence after her most recent DUI arrest with a short statement, promising she would “get some help.”