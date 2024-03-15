Top Stories
Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 2:20 pm

Ingrid Michaelson Joins Broadway's 'The Notebook' Cast at Opening Night of Brand New Musical!

Ingrid Michaelson Joins Broadway's 'The Notebook' Cast at Opening Night of Brand New Musical!

The new Broadway musical The Notebook celebrated its opening night this week!

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who wrote the music for the new show, joined the cast at the celebration on Thursday night (March 14) at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

Three sets of actors portray the roles of Allie and Noah, who were made famous by Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in the movie version.

Cast members Joy Woods (Middle Allie), Ryan Vazquez (Middle Noah), Maryann Plunkett (Older Allie), Dorian Harewood (Older Noah), Jordan Tyson (Younger Allie), and John Cardoza (Younger Noah) all walked the red carpet at the event. Director Schele Williams and original book author Nicholas Sparks also were in attendance!

“What truly sells the couple’s romance — and, by extension, the entire show — are the dazzling performances by every version of Noah and Allie,” wrote Entertainment Weekly.

Get tickets now to see The Notebook on Broadway!

Atlantic Records has released a music video for Ryan‘s rendition of the song “Leave The Light On.” The Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in full on April 19. Watch the video below.
Just Jared on Facebook
the notebook broadway opening night 01
the notebook broadway opening night 02
the notebook broadway opening night 03
the notebook broadway opening night 04
the notebook broadway opening night 05
the notebook broadway opening night 06
the notebook broadway opening night 07
the notebook broadway opening night 08
the notebook broadway opening night 09
the notebook broadway opening night 10
the notebook broadway opening night 11
the notebook broadway opening night 12
the notebook broadway opening night 13
the notebook broadway opening night 14
the notebook broadway opening night 15
the notebook broadway opening night 16
the notebook broadway opening night 17
the notebook broadway opening night 18
the notebook broadway opening night 19
the notebook broadway opening night 20
the notebook broadway opening night 21
the notebook broadway opening night 22
the notebook broadway opening night 23
the notebook broadway opening night 24
the notebook broadway opening night 25
the notebook broadway opening night 26
the notebook broadway opening night 27
the notebook broadway opening night 28
the notebook broadway opening night 29
the notebook broadway opening night 30
the notebook broadway opening night 31

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrea Burns, Broadway, Dorian Harewood, Ingrid Michaelson, John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, Maryann Plunkett, Nicholas Sparks, Ryan Vasquez, Schele Williams, The Notebook