Ingrid Michaelson Joins Broadway's 'The Notebook' Cast at Opening Night of Brand New Musical!

The new Broadway musical The Notebook celebrated its opening night this week!

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who wrote the music for the new show, joined the cast at the celebration on Thursday night (March 14) at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

Three sets of actors portray the roles of Allie and Noah, who were made famous by Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in the movie version.

Cast members Joy Woods (Middle Allie), Ryan Vazquez (Middle Noah), Maryann Plunkett (Older Allie), Dorian Harewood (Older Noah), Jordan Tyson (Younger Allie), and John Cardoza (Younger Noah) all walked the red carpet at the event. Director Schele Williams and original book author Nicholas Sparks also were in attendance!

“What truly sells the couple’s romance — and, by extension, the entire show — are the dazzling performances by every version of Noah and Allie,” wrote Entertainment Weekly.

Get tickets now to see The Notebook on Broadway!

Atlantic Records has released a music video for Ryan‘s rendition of the song “Leave The Light On.” The Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in full on April 19. Watch the video below.