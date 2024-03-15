The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond Opens Up About Weight Loss Journey, Reveals If She Used Ozempic

Ree Drummond is sharing some new details about her weight loss.

Back in 2021, the 55-year-old The Pioneer Woman star first started opening up about her decision to lose weight and to prioritize her health.

Amid the surge of celebs turning to prescription medications like the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to help them drop pounds, Ree set the record straight on how she lost weight.

Keep reading to find out more…“I did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications,” Ree wrote in an update to her June 2021 blog post earlier this month. “I know this has been a big topic in recent years, so I thought I’d add this paragraph.”

Ree said that while she’s avoided taking supplements and “weight loss gummies,” she supports anyone that used these medications for weight loss.

“For me, the simple, boring truth is that when I set out to lose weight in January of 2021, I had never heard of that class of drugs,” Ree wrote.

“And to be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them,” Ree continued. “You’ll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!”

As for how she’s lost 50 pounds so far, Ree said that she’s been eating fewer calories and less sugar along with exercising, weighing her food, and avoiding alcohol.

