Only 7 Actors Have Won 3 or More Oscars in Acting Categories (But 2 Stars Could Join the Club in 2024!)

Palace Experts Discuss Kate Middleton's Extended Absence, What They Know & What It Says About Royal Family

15 Stars with Crazy Hidden Talents (One Star is a Fire-Eater & Another Can Sing With Their Mouth Closed!)

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 10:56 am

18 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

The Ozempic trend has exploded worldwide, in Hollywood and beyond.

The once-a-week injectable medicine was created to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar, but is also known for its weight loss effects, which some celebrities are using for that reason…and only that reason.

Despite Ozempic becoming a tool for weight loss, one plastic surgeon told Us Weekly in March 2023 that it was never meant for people who are near their ideal weight, and that “it’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss.”

Regardless, some stars have once and/or still take Ozempic for weight loss. Others have spoken out when accused of taking the drug. With that in mind, we’re looking at celebrities who’ve denied and admitted to taking Ozempic.

Find out what the celebrities have said about Ozempic…

